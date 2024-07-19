Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit rises 7432.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 1720.40 croreNet profit of Jubilant Pharmova rose 7432.81% to Rs 482.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 1720.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1566.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1720.401566.50 10 OPM %14.6210.74 -PBDT194.50114.90 69 PBT103.8025.20 312 NP482.106.40 7433
