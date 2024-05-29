Jubilant Pharmova reports standalone net profit of Rs 32.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 201.70 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova reported to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 201.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.67% to Rs 31.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.48% to Rs 755.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 774.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

