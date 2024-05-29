Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 313.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.14% to Rs 2935.82 croreNet profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 313.58% to Rs 293.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 2935.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2902.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.47% to Rs 1795.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 984.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 12667.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11599.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
