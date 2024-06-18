Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova slides after Canada facility gets 15 observations from USFDA

Jubilant Pharmova slides after Canada facility gets 15 observations from USFDA

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Jubilant Pharmova slipped 3.70% to Rs 726.45 after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded audit of the Jubilant HollisterStier General Partnership (JHSGP)'s contract manufacturing facility at Montreal, Canada.

JHSGP is a subsidiary of Jubilant HollisterStier, USA, and a step down subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, Singapore, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The USFDA has issued 15 observations pursuant to the completion of audit. JHSGP will submit an action plan on the observations.

Jubilant Pharmova is engaged in radiopharma, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO of sterile injectable, generics, contract research development and manufacturing (CRDMO) and proprietary novel drugs businesses.

The company has reported a net loss of Rs 58.60 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 97.90 crore in Q4 FY23. Total income increased by 5.15% YoY to Rs 1746.40 crore during the period under review.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

