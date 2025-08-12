Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 139.04 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 9.33% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 139.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.139.04128.933.884.187.847.207.616.955.515.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News