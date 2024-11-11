Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 214.52 crore

Net Loss of Juniper Hotels reported to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 214.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 168.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.214.52168.4630.0335.7446.99-7.7319.93-27.36-27.82-15.65

