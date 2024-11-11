Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 214.52 crore

Net Loss of Juniper Hotels reported to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 214.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 168.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales214.52168.46 27 OPM %30.0335.74 -PBDT46.99-7.73 LP PBT19.93-27.36 LP NP-27.82-15.65 -78

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

