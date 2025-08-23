ACME Solar Holdings to consider proposal of raising funds

At board meeting to be held on 27 August 2025

The board of ACME Solar Holdings will meet on 27 August 2025 to consider the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutions placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof.

