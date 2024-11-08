Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 9.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.75% to Rs 1009.04 croreNet profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 9.35% to Rs 89.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 1009.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 879.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1009.04879.30 15 OPM %13.7713.73 -PBDT131.95116.64 13 PBT119.18109.51 9 NP89.7482.07 9
