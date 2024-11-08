Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 9.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 9.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.75% to Rs 1009.04 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 9.35% to Rs 89.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 1009.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 879.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1009.04879.30 15 OPM %13.7713.73 -PBDT131.95116.64 13 PBT119.18109.51 9 NP89.7482.07 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Devina Mehra urges caution on small-cap stocks, IPO frenzy at BFSI Summit

Ola Electric Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 495 crore as sales jump

BS BFSI Summit: Industry leaders discuss insurance changes for 2047 vision

PFC Q2 results: Profit up nearly 9% to Rs 7,215 cr on higher revenue

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story