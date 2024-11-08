ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 3.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 910.91 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 3.26% to Rs 109.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 910.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 991.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.910.91991.6915.3614.67177.89168.28146.45141.21109.12105.68

