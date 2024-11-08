ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 3.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 910.91 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 3.26% to Rs 109.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 910.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 991.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales910.91991.69 -8 OPM %15.3614.67 -PBDT177.89168.28 6 PBT146.45141.21 4 NP109.12105.68 3

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

