Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 22.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 208.01 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 22.89% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 208.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 202.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.208.01202.8920.7421.0757.7350.0250.5642.7139.8432.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News