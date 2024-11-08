PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 429.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.39% to Rs 144.86 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive rose 429.63% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.39% to Rs 144.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 148.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.144.86148.4011.248.1112.559.093.850.462.860.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News