Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 51.49% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.49% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.531.01 51 OPM %82.3574.26 -PBDT0.110.13 -15 PBT0.110.13 -15 NP0.080.10 -20

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

