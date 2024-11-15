Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.49% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.49% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.531.0182.3574.260.110.130.110.130.080.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News