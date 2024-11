Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 18.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.85% to Rs 346.88 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 18.06% to Rs 40.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.85% to Rs 346.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.346.88380.5417.4914.1468.8158.7956.8148.0140.9834.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News