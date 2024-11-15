Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 15 2024
Sales rise 2.76% to Rs 44.74 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 3.31% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 44.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.7443.54 3 OPM %11.8710.66 -PBDT4.564.29 6 PBT1.962.46 -20 NP1.461.51 -3

Nov 15 2024

