Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 3.31% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 44.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44.7443.5411.8710.664.564.291.962.461.461.51

