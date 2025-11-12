BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 691.41 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 4.52% to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 691.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 721.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.691.41721.289.717.6258.1650.7545.0439.2828.9027.65

