Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 55.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.06% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Shukra Jewellery rose 55.26% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 47.06% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.082.0455.5619.120.600.380.590.380.590.38

