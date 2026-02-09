Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 7.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 739.61 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 7.20% to Rs 81.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 739.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 703.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.739.61703.7114.9716.45124.97128.11109.46113.8381.1287.41

