Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 7.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 7.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:07 PM IST
Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 739.61 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 7.20% to Rs 81.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 739.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 703.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales739.61703.71 5 OPM %14.9716.45 -PBDT124.97128.11 -2 PBT109.46113.83 -4 NP81.1287.41 -7

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

