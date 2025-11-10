Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 12.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.93% to Rs 507.90 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation rose 12.68% to Rs 85.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 507.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 430.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.507.90430.6724.5324.75119.52108.63109.0599.4285.5075.88

