Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 3.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 3.58% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 74.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.5465.3916.9018.1812.3911.349.559.066.956.71

