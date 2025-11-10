VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 86.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.75% to Rs 10.46 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance declined 86.11% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 86.75% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.4678.9747.3278.657.8865.716.9964.677.1051.10

