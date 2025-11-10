Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 86.11% in the September 2025 quarter

VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 86.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 86.75% to Rs 10.46 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance declined 86.11% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 86.75% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.4678.97 -87 OPM %47.3278.65 -PBDT7.8865.71 -88 PBT6.9964.67 -89 NP7.1051.10 -86

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

