Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 127.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 143.59 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 127.87% to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 143.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.143.59106.8915.5513.0414.608.6313.007.579.734.27

