Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 50.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.983.3726.1734.120.831.140.490.830.310.62

