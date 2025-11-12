Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 5.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 74.38 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 5.34% to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 74.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.3865.2527.5329.7523.6022.1423.1221.7617.1616.29

