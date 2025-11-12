Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 93.97 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 12.32% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.93.9784.072.732.622.922.732.282.072.282.03

