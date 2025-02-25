Venus Remedies gains on strategic MET-X partnership

Venus Remedies rose 2.15% to Rs 313.65 after the company said it secured exclusive in-licensing rights from UK's Infex Therapeutics to develop and commercialize MET-X in India.

MET-X, a metallo-beta-lactamase (MBL) inhibitor, targets drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, a significant concern in India due to high meropenem resistance.

Venus Remedies will initiate Phase I trials in India, testing MET-X with meropenem, progressing to Phase II/III trials for drug-resistant complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). The company's established expertise in meropenem marketing and manufacturing is crucial for this development.

MET-X's broad-spectrum action combats Gram-negative bacteria that resist beta-lactam antibiotics, offering a solution to antibiotic resistance.

Clinical trials in India will adhere to international standards (FDA, EMA, MHRA), facilitating global commercialization. The agreement also allows for potential expansion to other MET-X combinations.

Venus Remedies is an Indian research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes.

Venus Remedies reported a consolidated net profit surged 186.13% to Rs 19.60 crore on a 23.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 176.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

