Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 79.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Stove Kraft rose 79.59% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 404.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 361.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.404.06361.5910.038.3233.0622.7814.929.9212.146.76

