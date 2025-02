Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 2190.31 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 6.56% to Rs 455.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 427.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 2190.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1821.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2190.311821.3678.9380.76658.64567.71600.77520.04455.47427.45

