K C P consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 634.78 croreNet profit of K C P declined 32.38% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 634.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 624.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 147.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 2528.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2846.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
