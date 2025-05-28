Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K C P consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the March 2025 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 634.78 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 32.38% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 634.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 624.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 147.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 2528.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2846.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales634.78624.69 2 2528.942846.39 -11 OPM %16.1218.22 -13.1012.44 - PBDT115.91120.08 -3 360.38382.88 -6 PBT95.3398.14 -3 275.43293.53 -6 NP37.5955.59 -32 147.09188.55 -22

