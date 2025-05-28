Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 705.10 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 30.04% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 705.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.08% to Rs 100.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 2384.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2149.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales705.10546.45 29 2384.022149.67 11 OPM %6.476.72 -6.906.99 - PBDT38.3730.05 28 137.99117.09 18 PBT36.1828.05 29 129.66108.67 19 NP26.7520.57 30 100.4280.93 24

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

