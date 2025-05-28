Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 705.10 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 30.04% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 705.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.08% to Rs 100.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 2384.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2149.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

