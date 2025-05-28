Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rhetan TMT standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Rhetan TMT standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 63.72% to Rs 6.49 crore

Net profit of Rhetan TMT declined 50.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.72% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.91% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.63% to Rs 37.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.4917.89 -64 37.1664.77 -43 OPM %-46.537.38 -10.7110.88 - PBDT0.031.38 -98 5.855.97 -2 PBT0.181.20 -85 5.265.25 0 NP0.480.96 -50 4.953.87 28

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

