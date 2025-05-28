Rhetan TMT standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.72% to Rs 6.49 crore

Net profit of Rhetan TMT declined 50.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.72% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.91% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.63% to Rs 37.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.4917.8937.1664.77-46.537.3810.7110.880.031.385.855.970.181.205.265.250.480.964.953.87

