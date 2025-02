K C P consolidated net profit declines 77.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.71% to Rs 600.67 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 77.17% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.71% to Rs 600.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 777.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.600.67777.128.1212.7255.68127.6634.17105.0216.0070.07

