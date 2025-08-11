Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 45.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 91.26 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 45.20% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 91.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.91.2698.857.2511.138.5012.356.2010.314.177.61

