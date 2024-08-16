Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 23.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales decline 35.34% to Rs 168.63 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 23.37% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.34% to Rs 168.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales168.63260.81 -35 OPM %15.2213.49 -PBDT27.5135.26 -22 PBT25.8532.66 -21 NP18.6224.30 -23

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

