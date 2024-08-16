Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 512.50% to Rs 0.49 croreNet Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 512.50% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.08 513 OPM %-40.82-600.00 -PBDT-0.34-0.61 44 PBT-0.47-0.77 39 NP-0.47-0.76 38
