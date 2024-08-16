Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit declines 2.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 53.54 crore

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 2.76% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.5455.5712.9411.735.725.604.253.943.173.26

