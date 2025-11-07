K.P. Energy Q2 PAT surges 44% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue jumps 51% on robust project execution

K.P. Energy gained 2.01% to Rs 444.50 after the company reported a strong performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by higher project execution and improved operating efficiency.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 44.11% year-on-year to Rs 35.94 crore on a 51.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 300.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 64.34% YoY to Rs 53.97 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total operating expenses rose 48% YoY to Rs 235 crore during the quarter. EBITDA grew 57% to Rs 69 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 44 crore posted in Q2 FY25, reflecting better operational leverage and strong execution momentum.