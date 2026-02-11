K.P. Energy wins order for 100 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project under IPP segment

From Solar Energy Corporation of India

K.P. Energy has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), pursuant to tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by SECI for setting up ISTS-connected wind power projects under Tranche XIX for development of 100 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project under Independent Power Producer (IPP) Segment of the Company, to be located in state of Gujarat.

This order represents a significant milestone for the Company, as upon execution of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and development of this project, the Company's IPP portfolio shall stand increased to approximately 150 MW.

