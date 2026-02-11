Associate Sponsors

K.P. Energy wins order for 100 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project under IPP segment

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
From Solar Energy Corporation of India

K.P. Energy has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), pursuant to tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by SECI for setting up ISTS-connected wind power projects under Tranche XIX for development of 100 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project under Independent Power Producer (IPP) Segment of the Company, to be located in state of Gujarat.

This order represents a significant milestone for the Company, as upon execution of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and development of this project, the Company's IPP portfolio shall stand increased to approximately 150 MW.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

