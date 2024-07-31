Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 0.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 0.71% to Rs 1539.67 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 0.23% to Rs 203.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 202.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 1539.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1550.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1539.671550.74 -1 OPM %20.4421.41 -PBDT306.11315.67 -3 PBT255.10270.45 -6 NP203.31202.84 0

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

