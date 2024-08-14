Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 45.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 11798.84 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services rose 45.18% to Rs 127.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 11798.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9168.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11798.849168.121.601.36182.47118.99181.75118.00127.2987.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp