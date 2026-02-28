Kabra Extrusiontechnik has secured an order worth approximately Rs 133 crore from a domestic customer for energy storage solutions.

The contract pertains to contract manufacturing and is scheduled to be executed during FY 202627. Due to confidentiality obligations and commercial sensitivity, the name of the customer has not been disclosed.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. It further stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

KEL is a part of the Kolsite group of companies. It manufactures plastic extrusion machinery and mono- and multilayer blown film plants, used in industries such as pipes and packaging.