Kachchh Minerals standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.38% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Kachchh Minerals declined 70.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 55.38% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.65 -55 OPM %27.5935.38 -PBDT0.070.21 -67 PBT0.060.20 -70 NP0.060.20 -70
