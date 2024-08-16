Kachchh Minerals standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.38% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Kachchh Minerals declined 70.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 55.38% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.290.6527.5935.380.070.210.060.200.060.20

