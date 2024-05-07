Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 5.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 1240.82 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 5.17% to Rs 102.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 1240.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1204.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.53% to Rs 422.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 4578.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4381.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

