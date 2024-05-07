Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 5.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 5.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 1240.82 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 5.17% to Rs 102.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 1240.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1204.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.53% to Rs 422.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 4578.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4381.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1240.821204.82 3 4578.424381.93 4 OPM %13.8114.60 -15.2613.51 - PBDT182.13179.04 2 723.61603.23 20 PBT139.64144.72 -4 575.62470.37 22 NP102.44108.02 -5 422.11344.50 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kajaria Tiles extend partnership with RCB Women's Team

Renowned Business Leader Rishika Kajaria Launches Powerful New Book "Be #1 and Stay There"

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 85.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 13.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers turn rangebound, consumer durables in demand

Hil reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Century Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Stainless supplies special alloy steel sheets to DRDO's Smart system

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Board of Hil appoints director

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story