Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise Further

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market further increased their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 67870 contracts in the data reported through June 04, 2024. This was a weekly gain of 10298 net contracts and at its highest level in nearly three months.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

