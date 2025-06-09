Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infra gains after bagging Rs 700-cr RIL contract for Dahej Vinyl Project

Afcons Infra gains after bagging Rs 700-cr RIL contract for Dahej Vinyl Project

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Afcons Infrastructure added 2.10% to Rs 443 after the firm has received a letter of award (LoA) from Reliance Industries (RIL) worth Rs 700 crore for the execution of construction works related to the Vinyl Projects at Dahej, Gujarat.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 0.47% to Rs 1,450.30 on the BSE.

The scope of work includes civil, mechanical and associated works with installation, testing and commissioning works.

The project will be executed on a BOQ (Bill of Quantities) basis, with a scheduled completion timeline set for the end of June 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNC Infratech gains after bagging LOA to construct flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Mahindra EPC gains on winning micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 0.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story