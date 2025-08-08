Kalyan Jewellers Q1 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 264 cr

Kalyan Jewellers India's consolidated net profit surged 48.55% to Rs 264.08 crore in Q1 FY26, supported by a 31.48% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,268.5 crore compared to the same period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 352.97 crore, up 48.61% as against Rs 237.50 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 37.89% year-on-year to Rs 508 crore in Q1 FY26. The EBITDA margin also improved, reaching 7% compared to 6.7% in the same period last year.

In Q1 FY26, Kalyan Jewellers standalone revenue from its India business reached Rs 6,142 crore, representing a robust growth of 31% compared to the same quarter last year. Profit after tax (PAT) also saw a strong increase of 55%, rising to Rs 256 crore.

The companys international operations continued to perform well, with revenue climbing 32% year-on-year to Rs 1,070 crore in Q1 FY26. Within this, the Middle East market contributed Rs 1,026 crore in revenue, marking a 27% increase, while PAT grew by 18% to Rs 22 crore. However, the lifestyle jewellery platform Candere faced challenges during the quarter, recording revenue of Rs 66 crore alongside a net loss of Rs 10 crore. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers India, said, we have started off the ongoing quarter well despite continuing volatility in gold prices and a higher base. We are upbeat about the upcoming festive season across the country and are gearing up for the launch of fresh collections and campaigns.