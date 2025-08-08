Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.46% to Rs 49.99 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 29.54% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 49.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.9944.0632.7324.1718.8414.6018.8314.4813.7710.63

