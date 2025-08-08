Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 26.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.91% to Rs 249.07 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 26.42% to Rs 32.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 249.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.249.07201.0118.4017.4346.3636.5843.0333.5832.3525.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News