PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 19.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 1503.85 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast declined 19.98% to Rs 66.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 1503.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1320.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1503.851320.688.069.89105.52116.2184.68101.1366.9883.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News