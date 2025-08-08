Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 19.98% in the June 2025 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 19.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 08 2025
Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 1503.85 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast declined 19.98% to Rs 66.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 1503.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1320.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1503.851320.68 14 OPM %8.069.89 -PBDT105.52116.21 -9 PBT84.68101.13 -16 NP66.9883.70 -20

Aug 08 2025

