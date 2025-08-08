Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 217.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 911.99 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 217.17% to Rs 98.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 911.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 751.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.911.99751.0125.0215.46219.85111.61134.6639.0798.4531.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News