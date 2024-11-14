Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 51.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 89.66 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 51.02% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.89.6676.331.932.211.070.831.000.710.740.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News