Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 51.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 89.66 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 51.02% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales89.6676.33 17 OPM %1.932.21 -PBDT1.070.83 29 PBT1.000.71 41 NP0.740.49 51

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

